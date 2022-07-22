Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Hits $515,729.28 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $515,729.28 and approximately $40,934.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016020 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032870 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.