Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Critical Review

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 2.42 -$1.03 billion ($4.66) -3.23 Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 13.50 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -63.35% N/A -20.44% Definitive Healthcare N/A 0.80% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nutanix and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.4% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nutanix and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64 Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 82.66%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $35.55, suggesting a potential upside of 54.81%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Nutanix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution. It also offers Prism Pro; Nutanix Beam, a cloud governance; and Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Era, a database automation and database-as-a-service solution; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter. Further, it offers products support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. cwas founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

