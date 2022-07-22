NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.26 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

