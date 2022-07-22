Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

