NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

