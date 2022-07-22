NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXPI stock opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

