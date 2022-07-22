Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.40. 409,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

