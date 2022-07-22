Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 139,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.