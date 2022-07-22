Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012,346 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $79,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,228,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 840,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,367,879. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

