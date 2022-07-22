Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

MAT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 182,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

