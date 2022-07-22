Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,165. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.