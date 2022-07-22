Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.63. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,761. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

