Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.02. 701,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,278,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

