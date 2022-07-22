Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

