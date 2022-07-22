OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.28.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 32,600 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,984.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

