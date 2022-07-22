OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

