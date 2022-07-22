Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $13,636,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $8,875,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $7,314,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.