Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up about 1.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Omnicell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicell by 43.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell Trading Up 1.6 %

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.