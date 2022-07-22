Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

