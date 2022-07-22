ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

