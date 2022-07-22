OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 3.7% Higher

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.92. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.81.
Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading
