OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 3.7% Higher

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.92. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.81.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

