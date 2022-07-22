OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.