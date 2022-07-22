Oppenheimer Analysts Give Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) a $139.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.5 %

RSG stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

