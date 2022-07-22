OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Critical Review

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimumBank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.45 $6.30 million $1.66 2.17 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. $206.52 billion N/A $53.99 billion $2.94 3.52

This table compares OptimumBank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 48.13% 18.12% 1.99% Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 26.38% 11.39% 1.00%

Summary

OptimumBank beats Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.