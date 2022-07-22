Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. 76,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,117. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.