Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

