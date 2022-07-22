ORAO Network (ORAO) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $169,478.56 and $18,502.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00391845 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014896 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032712 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
