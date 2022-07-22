Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.37 million and approximately $698,228.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.92 or 1.00013790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 627,653,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

