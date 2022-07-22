OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $83.46 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $83.46 million and $443,870.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,217,722 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

