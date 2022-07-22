Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.