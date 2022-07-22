Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00. The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 15,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 978,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after buying an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.