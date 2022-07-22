Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s previous close.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.33. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,432. Osisko Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,065,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,015,433.72. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 309,500 shares of company stock worth $161,940.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

