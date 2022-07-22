Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90.

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.0400774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Insiders bought a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $173,591 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

