OTR Global Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Negative

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “negative” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.14. 15,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,613. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

