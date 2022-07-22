Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2,225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.