Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2,225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
