Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.44 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $595,029.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.47 or 0.06823291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00248044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00111006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00650992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00550152 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005898 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,183,657 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

