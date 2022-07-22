Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OYST opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

