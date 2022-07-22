PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Hits $6.50 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $45,947.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,897,454,895 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

