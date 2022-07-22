PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

PACW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 16,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

