Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 2.3%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 6,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 133,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.