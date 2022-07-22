Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 2.3%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 6,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 133,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
