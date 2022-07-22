Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $237,307.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,330,025 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
