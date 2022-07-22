Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $237,307.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,330,025 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.