Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $442,889.69

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Parachute has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $442,889.69 and approximately $66,227.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

