Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
