Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

