Parkside Investments LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.