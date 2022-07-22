Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGPHF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a report on Tuesday.

Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,018.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $847.58 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $966.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,174.17.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

