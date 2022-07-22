Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Shares Down 4.6%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Pasofino Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

About Pasofino Gold

(Get Rating)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.