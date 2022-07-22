Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.