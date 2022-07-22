Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

