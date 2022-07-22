Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 33,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

