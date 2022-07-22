Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

